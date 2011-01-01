48th Annual MLK PaRADE
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, Inc. is committed to honoring and expanding the grand vision of freedom, justice, and equality for all people. We annually commemorate Dr. King's uplifting message of virtuous, non-violent change and provide a dynamic, accessible forum for empowering education that inspires personal and societal transformation.
Join us for a weekend of music, art, and food. Discover local talent and experience the best of MLK Parade And Festivities. Get your tickets now! “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience,
but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
MLK
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Liberty City is a time-honored event that brings together the community to celebrate Dr. King's contributions to civil rights and social justice. Now in its 47th year, this vibrant celebration features:
